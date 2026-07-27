Aysanem Yusupova presents a new song to her fans (audio)

·146·Culture
Aysanem Yusupova presents a new song to her fans (audio)

Actress Aysanem Yusupova, who has also been actively pursuing a singing career lately, has presented her latest creative work to her fans. The artist's new song titled "Sen" ("You") premiered today at 20:00 on her YouTube channel.

The song tells the story of a close person who appears in a person's life, changes their entire world, and breathes new meaning and color into it. The track leads the listener towards sincere emotions and warm feelings.

The lyrics of the song were written by Shahboz Fayzullayev, while the music was composed by Jasur Badalbayev.

Following the premiere announcement, "Sen" managed to gather many views in a short time. Although the track has been released only in audio format so far, its meaningful words and pleasant melody are leaving a warm impression on listeners.

In comments on social media and YouTube, fans have welcomed the song warmly and wished Aysanem Yusupova success in her creative endeavors.

Aysanem YusupovaYouTubeShahboz FayzullayevJasur Badalbayev
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