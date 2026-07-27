Aeromaks Unveils New Vertical Takeoff Drone

The Aeromaks group of companies has presented a new unmanned aviation system of the airplane type capable of vertical takeoff and landing, named «A-5 M/Л». This device is designed for remote monitoring of industrial and transport infrastructure, geodetic surveys, and high-quality photo and video recording, and is evaluated as an important step in the modern technology market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the maximum takeoff weight of this innovative drone reaches up to 30 kilograms. It is capable of moving at a speed of 144 kilometers per hour and can cover a distance of up to 800 kilometers during a single flight. This makes it possible to fully inspect extremely large areas in a short period of time.

Technical capabilities and equipment

The presented aircraft can successfully perform its tasks at an altitude of up to 4 thousand meters. The device has the ability to carry a payload with a total weight of up to 5 kilograms on board. Depending on the nature of the tasks performed, this system can be equipped with a high-resolution camera, a thermal imager, or a modern laser scanner.

One of the main advantages of the device is its vertical takeoff and landing feature. Thanks to this function, the drone does not need a specially prepared runway. It has been proven in practice that it can start working without any difficulties even in limited and cramped areas.

Testing processes and practical results

The technical capabilities and reliability of the new platform were fully confirmed during pilot-industrial tests conducted in the Tyumen region of Russia. During the testing process, the drone successfully inspected a main pipeline section belonging to an oil production enterprise.

During this test flight, aerial photography was performed by the device. The obtained data and materials were successfully used to assess the condition of the linear infrastructure and build accurate digital models of the area, which sharply increases the management efficiency of industrial facilities.