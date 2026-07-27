Why Did the Negotiations Between Mohamed Salah and Besiktas Stall?

Negotiations surrounding the transfer of forward Mohamed Salah, who was expected to join Turkish giant Besiktas as a free agent, have hit serious roadblocks. The Egyptian player's move to Istanbul is on the verge of collapsing due to a number of financial and legal disagreements, reports Goal.com, reports .

According to Football Italia and other leading sources, the Turkish club's management was ready to pay the star forward an annual salary of 12.5 million euros. However, an agreement could not be reached regarding secondary details of the contract, specifically commercial rights and agent commissions.

Financial Constraints and Agent Demands

Besiktas Sporting Director Önder Özen clarified the situation, noting that the positive atmosphere from the early days changed starting July 21. According club officials, additional demands made by the player's representatives have driven the negotiations into a dead end.

The main conflict is related to the distribution of kit sales revenue and agent commissions exceeding legally established limits. The Besiktas management decided to temporarily suspend negotiations to avoid jeopardizing the club's financial stability and to prevent legal violations.

AC Milan Star Becomes Main Target

Following the breakdown in Mohamed Salah's transfer, the Istanbul club did not waste time and turned its attention to Serie A representatives. Based on the current situation, Besiktas management has begun seriously considering Portuguese winger Rafael Leao , who plays for AC Milan.

Currently, the Turkish team has contacted AC Milan and initiated preliminary talks regarding the player's transfer value and availability. Should the Salah transfer fall through, Leao is expected to become Besiktas's primary transfer target for the attacking line.