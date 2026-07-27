Real Madrid Grows Optimistic About Signing Rodri

As the summer transfer window heats up, the management of Spanish club Real Madrid is once again reviewing its priorities. The recent performances of Europe's leading players are prompting the Royal club to reopen transfer avenues previously considered closed. As the new season approaches, measures are being taken to further strengthen the squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information distributed by ESPN, Real Madrid has significantly increased its optimism regarding the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Madrid club's management had previously abandoned this transfer due to the player's physical condition and recent injuries. However, the player's performances caused this decision to change.

Rodri's involvement and a new twist

His exceptional performances as captain during the Spanish national team's successful run dispelled all doubts. This participation prompted club president Florentino Peres and other high-ranking officials to reconsider the issue and intensify transfer efforts.

The player himself wants to move specifically to Real Madrid, despite Paris Saint-Germain's active attempts. However, the stance of Manchester City stands as the main obstacle in the Spanish player's transfer. The English club has no intention of letting its leader go easily.

Manchester City's terms

Currently, the player has entered the final year of his contract, leaving Manchester City's management facing a difficult choice. The club may face selling him in the summer or the risk of losing him for free at the end of the season. Nevertheless, it is clear that the English side will not agree to the transfer until a suitable replacement who can fully play in midfield is found.