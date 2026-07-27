Eldor Shomurodov's Goal Receives Historic Recognition at World Cup 2026 (Video)

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Eldor Shomurodov's Goal Receives Historic Recognition at World Cup 2026 (Video)

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov's goal against the Democratic Republic of the Congo became one of the brightest episodes of the 2026 World Cup. FIFA fans voted it the most beautiful goal scored in the group stage.

However, reports circulating on social media claiming that "Shomurodov's goal finished second in the entire tournament" should be approached with caution for now. According to FIFA's latest official data, in the final voting to determine the absolute best goal of the tournament, the goal scored by Cape Verde player Sidny Lopes Cabral against Argentina in the Round of 32 was recognized as the most beautiful.

A Single Shot Became Uzbekistan's Symbol at the World Cup

Shomurodov scored the goal in Uzbekistan's final group stage match against DR Congo.

The Uzbek striker executed an exceptionally precise shot over the goalkeeper from a difficult angle, putting his team ahead. FIFA described this episode as a "precisely calculated parabola" and included it among the 12 best goals of the group stage.

Uzbekistan ultimately lost 1-3 and failed to reach the playoffs. Nevertheless, Shomurodov's goal remains one of the most memorable moments of the team's historic debut tournament.

Shomurodov Outshined Messi and Vinicius

After the conclusion of the group stage, FIFA.com hosted a 48-hour fan vote on its website.

According to the results:

Rank

Player

Votes

1

Eldor Shomurodov — Uzbekistan

36 percent

2

Wilson Isidor — Haiti

26.5 percent

3

Kerim Alajbegovic — Bosnia and Herzegovina

24.9 percent

Shomurodov achieved a higher result in the voting than global stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior . FIFA announced his victory as first place in the preliminary stage for the "Hyundai Goal of the Tournament" award.

Some reports cite the following final ranking:

  1. Sidny Lopes Cabral;

  2. Eldor Shomurodov;

  3. Wilson Isidor.

Sidny Lopes Cabral's goal against Argentina was named the best goal of the Round of 32 stage. The Cape Verde player secured 88.7 percent of the votes in that round.

Shomurodov, meanwhile, took first place in the group stage voting. Wilson Isidor came second right after Shomurodov in that same poll.

How Is FIFA Determining the Winner?

The process of identifying the best goal during World Cup 2026 was divided into several stages:

  • group stage;

  • Round of 32;

  • Round of 16;

  • quarter-finals and semi-finals;

  • the decisive vote after the conclusion of the tournament.

The winner of each stage earned a spot on the final list. For example, Shomurodov won in the group stage, Sidny Lopes Cabral in the Round of 32, and Erling Haaland in the Round of 16 voting.

After the tournament ended, the final voting featuring 12 goals was launched on FIFA's official page. Based on the results of this vote, Sidny Lopes Cabral's goal against Argentina in the Round of 32 was recognized as the most beautiful.

Why Did This Particular Goal by Shomurodov Amaze Fans?

Shomurodov's strike stood out for several aspects:

  • the striker received the ball at a difficult angle;

  • he instantly noticed the goalkeeper coming off his line;

  • he opted for extreme precision rather than power;

  • the ball sailed over the goalkeeper and dropped into the far corner;

  • the action was executed at high speed.

Technique, quick situational assessment, and composure proved decisive in this goal rather than sheer power.

FIFA evaluated it as a "perfect strike from a tight angle." Most importantly, the goal was not only beautiful but also gave Uzbekistan the lead in the scoreline.

The Team Left, But Shomurodov Left a Mark

Although Uzbekistan did not advance from the group stage at World Cup 2026, the team provided several unforgettable moments in their historic first World Cup.

Shomurodov's goal holds a special place among them. It earned recognition not only from Uzbek fans but also from football enthusiasts around the world who voted.

Surpassing stars like Messi and Vinicius in FIFA's group stage poll is in itself a historic result for Uzbek football. Now the main intrigue is what place this goal will take in the final voting.

Main Conclusion

For now, the officially confirmed result is as follows:

Eldor Shomurodov's goal against DR Congo was recognized as the most beautiful goal of the World Cup 2026 group stage .

The information regarding his taking second place overall in the entire tournament has not yet been officially announced by FIFA.

Regardless of what the final result turns out to be, Shomurodov has already authored one of the most beautiful and most discussed goals in the history of Uzbek football.

Eldor ShomurodovFIFAUzbekistanLionel MessiHyundai
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