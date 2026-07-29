Neymar could end his career: Three possible scenarios

The most difficult turning point in the career of Neymar, the all-time top scorer for the Brazil national team, has arrived. The fact that his future on the international stage and at club level remains in question is causing major discussions in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Marca, citing data from the sports website Bitbol and journalist Ezequiel Gasca, Brazil's early exit from the World Cup has severely impacted the forward's psychological state. The accumulated frustration and failure to achieve the desired result have fueled rumors that the player might unexpectedly end his career.

Recall that when Carlo Ancelotti was appointed head coach, new hopes emerged within the team. However, suffering bad luck in the tournament, the "Seleção" fell into a state of shock as if paralyzed, losing their round of 16 match against the Norway national team, and the dream of a sixth title slipped away once again.

Farewell to the international stage

In an interview with Globo Esporte and UOL after the match against Norway, Neymar clarified his destiny. He left the pitch in tears and spoke his final words.

"I tried. Everything started here and ends here. It's all over," the player stated. Thus, the former Barcelona and PSG star brought his career with the national team to a close. He leaves history as the top scorer, having netted 80 goals for the national team and broken Pelé's record.

Future at Santos and professional break

Marca adds that, apart from his retirement from the international team, the main question revolves around his future at Santos . Sources close to the player indicate that he is "tired of big-time football" and is seriously considering walking away altogether.

Currently, Neymar has a valid contract running until December 31. If he decides to quit professional football altogether, both parties may be forced to terminate the agreement prematurely.