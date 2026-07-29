Apple Reaches $5 Trillion Market Value Milestone

US tech giant Apple has become the second company in history whose market capitalization exceeded the significant historical threshold of $5 trillion during trading. According to ixbt.com, this indicator opened a new stage for the company in global financial markets and once again confirmed its dominance in the technology sector. According to Ixbt.com reports .

At the opening of trading on July 28 of this year, Apple stock prices rose sharply, reaching $342.89 per share. Due to this appreciation, the company's total value exceeded $5 trillion for the first time. However, against the background of natural fluctuations in the financial market, quotes were subsequently adjusted slightly, and the total capitalization dropped to approximately $4.94 trillion.

Competition in the global technology market

Recall that NVIDIA , the leading artificial intelligence and chip manufacturer that has been breaking historical trillion-dollar records, was previously the first corporation to reach this milestone. NVIDIA's $5 trillion market value was first recorded in October 2025, signaling the beginning of a new era in the tech world.

According to the latest data at present, NVIDIA's market value is approximately $4.75 trillion. Thus, Apple and NVIDIA are closely competing with each other as the most valuable companies in the world financial market and are becoming the main drivers of the global economy.

Experts note that global demand for modern technologies, in particular consumer electronics and innovative solutions, plays an important role in achieving such large indicators. Apple's stable financial growth serves as a positive signal for its shareholders and investors.

Although at the end of trading the total value dropped slightly below $5 trillion, this result demonstrates the corporation's global economic power and stability. In the future, the fight for leadership in the technology market is expected to continue even more fiercely.