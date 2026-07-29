Andreas Christensen Gets New Opportunity at Barcelona

Spanish club Barcelona is continuing its pre-season training camp in Great Britain. Head coach Hansi Flick has included the team's core players as well as up to 17 young graduates from La Masia, who are eager to win over the German specialist. One of the main names in the spotlight, just like in the opening days, has been Andreas Christensen. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the sports publication, the Danish defender has extended his contract with the club until 2028 after a year and a half plagued by injuries and limited playing time. Now, the defender faces a crucial phase that could completely change his career. While some view this as his last chance to prove himself, the player himself considers it a fresh start.

New Contract and Main Goals

Following the club's high confidence in him and the new deal, Andreas Christensen aims to restore his best athletic form. His ambitions are not limited to just regaining his spot in the starting XI, but also include competing for Europe's most prestigious trophies.

After physical struggles last season, securing regular playing time is a priority for the player. In an interview with the sports publication, the defender spoke about his physical condition and the preparation process.

Physical Condition and Communication with the Coach

Andreas Christensen noted that team training sessions are becoming increasingly fast-paced and intense, but that is precisely what the players are gathered for. According to him, the main task right now is to reach peak physical form and finish the season without injuries.

When asked whether he had spoken with head coach Hansi Flick about his role for the season, the player confirmed that everyone is moving in the same direction. His primary goal is to maintain his physical condition, improve his game, and return to his highest level.