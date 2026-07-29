Oppo A7 Pro Max Unveiled: 10 000 mAh Battery and 80 W Power

Well-known Chinese technology brand Oppo has started accepting pre-orders for its new and unique smartphone, the Oppo A7 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, this device is the first gadget in the company's history to feature a massive battery capacity and is already available for sale on the major JD.com shopping platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

Technical Capabilities and Key Features

The most notable aspect of the new smartphone is its battery. The Oppo A7 Pro Max is equipped with an ultra-powerful battery with a capacity of 10 000 mAh for the first time. Despite this, the manufacturer managed to maintain compactness: the body thickness is only 8.47 millimeters, and the weight is 226 grams.

The device is provided with a high-quality 6.78-inch OLED display. The screen resolution is at the 1.5K level, and the refresh rate is 120 Hz. This ensures users get an extremely smooth and pleasant experience when viewing content and navigating the interface.

The smartphone's performance relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor. This hardware platform provides sufficient capabilities for daily tasks and stable operation. It was also announced that fast charging technology with 80 W power is available to quickly replenish the battery.

Camera and Additional Features

The optical capabilities of the Oppo A7 Pro Max have not been ignored either. According to reports, the front camera resolution is 50 megapixels, guaranteeing quality self-portraits and video calls. The main camera module is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor.

Currently, a special bonus is being offered to buyers who pre-ordered the device in the Chinese market. Accordingly, customers get a special warranty against water ingress. This service, which usually costs 30 dollars separately, is provided free of charge to early buyers.