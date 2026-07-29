SpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian Ocean

·51·Technology
SpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian Ocean

Aerospace giant SpaceX has launched a complex logistical operation to salvage its Starship S40 prototype from the Indian Ocean and return it to the USA. This step marks a crucial milestone in ensuring the successful conclusion of another important test flight in the company's history and gathering valuable data, according to Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, company CEO Elon Musk confirmed on his X social media page that special vessels have been dispatched to recover Starship. It is reported that the vehicle made a soft landing in the Indian Ocean following a successful test flight and has already been floating on the water's surface for five days.

Rescue Operation and Long-Distance Logistics

Currently, three special vessels, including two large ocean-going tugs, are heading to the site. This flotilla faces the task of towing Starship S40 over a distance of approximately 1200 km. Specialists plan to deliver the apparatus to a specially prepared dock in Australia.

At the Australian dock, engineers will conduct an initial technical inspection of the spacecraft's condition. Once inspections are complete, the apparatus will be loaded onto an enclosed transport barge and sent to Texas, where SpaceX's main manufacturing facilities are located. Due to the complex logistics, this return process may take several weeks or even longer.

Results of the Successful Test Flight

Simultaneously with these recovery efforts, SpaceX released new video footage showing the successful splashdown of Starship S40 in the Indian Ocean. These frames clearly demonstrate the structural strength of the spacecraft and the correctness of the technologies applied during the flight.

As a reminder, the 13th test flight of Starship on July 25 of this year was recorded as one of the most successful attempts in the entire history of the program. Experts believe that a detailed study of the successfully retrieved prototype will serve to further enhance the safety and efficiency of future space missions.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskSpacecraftTechnology
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