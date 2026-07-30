Affordable HMD Touch AI Phone in Nokia Lumia Style Released in China

·57·Technology
Affordable HMD Touch AI Phone in Nokia Lumia Style Released in China

HMD has released its new compact HMD Touch AI gadget with a nostalgic design on the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, this device is offered on the JD.com trading platform at a price of 469 yuan or approximately 70 dollars and stands out among small-format phones with its capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the main distinctive features of the new model is its appearance. According to official descriptions, the phone's design is inspired by the legendary Nokia Lumia style and is presented to users in several bright color options. The thickness of the gadget is only 10.85 millimeters.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device is equipped with a 3.2-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. While a 0.3-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front panel, a 2-megapixel main camera is installed on the back panel. Additionally, there is a specially customizable physical button on the top of the body, which can also be used as an emergency SOS call button.

The battery capacity is 1950 mAh and supports 4 W charging power. As for the technical part, the phone is equipped with a Unisoc T127 processor, 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage, designed for simple tasks.

Unique features and artificial intelligence

One of the important and rare features for devices in this category is the ability to connect to a Wi-Fi network and distribute it (act as a hotspot). The phone fully supports 4G networks, which expands its communication capabilities.

In the version designed for the Chinese market, a number of convenient applications are pre-installed for users. These include the Doubao AI artificial intelligence, Alipay payment system, Migu Music, and the popular Snake game. Due to its affordable price and retro design, this gadget is expected to attract buyer attention.

HMD Touch AINokia LumiaSmartphonesChina MarketGadgets
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