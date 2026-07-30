Fulham Ready Record Bid for Gonzalo Garcia Transfer

·46·Sport
Fulham Ready Record Bid for Gonzalo Garcia Transfer

English club Fulham has expressed readiness to pay a sum higher than demanded by Real Madrid to secure the services of forward Gonzalo Garcia. According to information published by AS, the London team is making serious progress in negotiations for the promising player's transfer, although different approaches are hindering an agreement between the parties. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has been revealed that Fulham's management is willing to spend a huge sum of up to 60 million euros to fully acquire the 22-year-old player's rights. The English club highly values the player's potential and insists on becoming his full owner to avoid future problems with reshaping their attacking line. However, this transfer contradicts the Spanish giant's policy and future financial interests.

Madrid's position and transfer terms

Although Real Madrid's management could make a very good profit from a financial standpoint, they do not want to part ways with the young goalscorer completely. Following the strategy used in the Nico Paz transfer, the club plans to sell only a part of the player's rights and retain the right to a percentage of future potential transfers. Even though Madrid is resorting to strategic sales due to congestion in the attacking line, they do not want to let go of one of their academy's brightest graduates completely.

Gonzalo Garcia's current contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2030, which gives the club enough leverage in negotiations. The player has been striving to prove himself in pre-season training camps and managed to score a goal in a friendly match against Leganes. Having scored 30 goals in 73 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, he has also found the back of the net 13 times in total appearances for the club's main team.

Fulham's plan and the Arbeloa factor

The English club's firm stance is being driven by former coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The specialist, who previously managed Garcia in Castilla, wants to build his attacking line around this very player and turn him into a leader in England. Therefore, Fulham officials aim not just to pay 30 million euros for 50 percent of the rights, but to gain full control.

Currently, the main disagreement between the two clubs comes down to the contract structure and the percentage ratio of ownership. Real Madrid has no intention of abandoning the policy it has successfully applied regarding its academy graduates in recent transfer windows. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, Fulham will be required to consider alternative options or further improve their offer.

Real MadridFulhamGonzalo GarciaTransferPremier League
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