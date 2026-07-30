Desert monitor lizard listed in the Red Book released into the wild after 7 years of treatment

A rare desert monitor lizard found injured in Samarkand region has been cared for over seven years and returned to the wild. This animal is one of the species listed in the Red Book.

The monitor lizard was discovered several years ago in the Nurobod desert while still young and injured. Because it needed special assistance to survive, it was taken to a rehabilitation center.

Experts treated the animal for a long time and constantly monitored its nutrition and movement. After examinations, it was revealed that its health had recovered and it was capable of living independently.

Following this, the desert monitor lizard was released into the Karnob desert in Nurobod district. This area is considered its natural habitat.