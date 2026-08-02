SpaceX Is Building a Large Gas Power Plant for Data Centers

·24·Technology
SpaceX Is Building a Large Gas Power Plant for Data Centers

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, announced that it will completely dismantle 69 gas turbines powering xAI data centers near Memphis by July 2027. This infrastructure project remains in the focus of the public and lawyers due to environmental and energy security issues. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com, the controversial gas turbines will continue operating for another year until a new permanent gas power plant is completed. The total capacity of the newly planned power plant is expected to reach 1.2 GW. Currently used equipment is located in Mississippi, near the Tennessee border, and its operation has sparked protests from environmentalists and local activists.

Environmental Disputes and Lawsuits

The use of these turbines has already led to court proceedings. In particular, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Southern Environmental Law Center are accusing xAI of operating equipment without the necessary permits. The company, in turn, argues that a separate license is not required because the turbines are mounted on special transport platforms.

However, according to US federal regulations, such devices with a certain capacity used on a permanent basis must be mandatorily licensed, regardless of their placement method. Experts estimate that existing devices can emit over 2,000 tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) into the atmosphere annually, contributing to smog formation.

Nevertheless, in July of this year, the US Department of Justice supported SpaceX's position in this lawsuit. The agency stated that the operation of this equipment is closely tied to the country's national, economic, and energy security issues.

Future Energy Plans

The newly constructed gas power plant will consist of 41 gas turbines ranging from 16.48 to 50 MW in capacity. Based on the documents submitted for licensing, these devices differ fundamentally from those currently in use and meet modern standards.

For reference, Elon Musk previously acquired APR Energy, which specializes in mobile gas power plants. However, according to available sources, this company's equipment will not be included in the new complex. This may indicate that other major energy projects will be implemented in the future.

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