Uzbekistan's population exceeds 38.5 million: what do the figures show?

As of July 1, 2026, Uzbekistan's permanent population exceeded 38.5 million people. New demographic data reveals another interesting picture: the number of urban and rural populations has become almost equal, while the number of men exceeds women by more than 281 thousand.

While over 92 thousand marriages were registered in half a year, the number of people who left the country in external migration exceeded those who moved in by more than three times.

Uzbekistan's population reached 38 million 519 thousand people

According to the National Statistics Committee, as of July 1, 2026, the permanent population of Uzbekistan made up 38 million 519.5 thousand people.

The gender distribution of the population is as follows:

men — 19 million 400.6 thousand people ;

women — 19 million 118.9 thousand people.

According to estimates, the number of men in the country is 281.7 thousand more than women. Men account for approximately 50.4 percent of the total population, and women account for 49.6 percent.

Urban population overtook rural population

There is no significant difference in the distribution of Uzbekistan's population by place of residence:

Living area Population In urban areas 19 million 608.9 thousand In rural areas 18 million 910.6 thousand

The urban population is 698.3 thousand more than rural residents.

In percentage terms, about 50.9 percent of the country's population lives in urban areas, and 49.1 percent in rural areas. Thus, the ratio between urban and rural populations in Uzbekistan is almost equal.

This result may be related to the urbanization process, the construction of new housing, and the migration of the population to large cities and district centers. However, broader data by region is needed to confirm this conclusion.

92.3 thousand marriages registered in half a year

In January–June 2026, in Uzbekistan:

92.3 thousand marriages ;

24.8 thousand divorces were registered.

On a conditional basis, there are about 3.7 marriages for every divorce case. The number of divorces is equal to approximately 27 percent of the number of marriages.

However, it would be incorrect to interpret this figure as "every fourth new family divorced." This is because divorces registered in half a year may also pertain to marriages concluded in previous years.

On average, over the course of six months, approximately every day:

510 marriages;

137 divorces were officially registered.

A negative difference was observed in external migration

During the reporting period, external migration indicators were as follows:

Those who moved to Uzbekistan for permanent residency — 1,649 people ;

Those who moved out of the country — 5,422 people.

Thus, the external migration balance amounted to minus 3,773 people. In other words, the number of those who permanently moved abroad was about 3.3 times higher than those who arrived in the country.

However, these figures do not represent all labor migrants or citizens who temporarily traveled abroad. Statistics cover cases of arrival and departure included in official external migration records.

Population figures are currently based on current estimates

The National Statistics Committee also provided an important note. The permanent population as of July 1, 2026, has been formed based on current estimates for now.

The integration of information systems of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs was used in preparing the data.

Once the final results of the population census are published, the permanent population figure may be re-clarified in the established manner. Therefore, while the 38 million 519.5 thousand figure is the current official estimate, it is likely to change to a certain extent later.

What is the picture behind the numbers?

New demographic data shows that the population in Uzbekistan is growing, and the ratio of urban and rural populations has become almost equal.

Now the main issue is not the population size itself. The pace at which new jobs, housing, schools, hospitals, transport, and communal infrastructure are expanded for a population of over 38.5 million is of decisive importance.

Because demographic growth is both a great opportunity and a serious responsibility.

Do you think Uzbekistan's cities are ready for such population growth? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!