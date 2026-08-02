Mohamed Salah could continue his career in La Liga

The future of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, who has brought an end to his glorious nine-year spell at Liverpool, is generating immense interest in the sports world. As he becomes a free agent in the current summer transfer window, the battle for the star player is intensifying, and his next destination is capturing widespread attention. This is reported by Goal.com, reports .

According to Fichajes, Spanish club Atlético Madrid has launched active efforts to secure the experienced forward. The Rojiblancos aim to capitalize on the opportunity to sign the player on a free transfer without any transfer fee, providing them with a major financial advantage.

Atlético's initial steps

According to Spanish sources, the Atlético management has already held preliminary talks and familiarized themselves with the player's financial demands. The club's leadership plans to offer Salah a two-year contract, which may also include an option to extend for another year based on his performances and stats on the pitch.

However, the main stumbling block in the negotiations is reported to be the player's high salary demands. The Atlético board is working on a special solution to adapt these financial terms to the club's budget.

Competition and the player's choice

Atlético is not the only club interested in Salah. Representatives of the Turkish Super Lig and teams from the Saudi Pro League are also contending for the player's services. In particular, Al-Ittihad remains one of the primary suitors looking to add the Egyptian forward to their squad.

Although Atlético Madrid cannot fully match the astronomical financial terms offered by Saudi clubs, the unique appeal of the Spanish option and its sporting ambition could prompt Mohamed Salah to seriously consider this proposal. The player's next step towards a new adventure is expected to become clear in the coming days.