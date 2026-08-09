Jill Lepore Warns About Silicon Valley and the Artificial State

·112·Technology
Jill Lepore Warns About Silicon Valley and the Artificial State

Renowned Harvard historian and The New Yorker writer Jill Lepore has issued a serious warning in her forthcoming book, «The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State», arguing that modern technology companies are gradually taking over the functions of democracy. In an interview with TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, the scholar said that private corporations assuming control of public administration could lead society toward rule by algorithms and machines, and ultimately to a new form of tyranny. This process is undermining not only political systems but also liberal democratic values around the world. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to the scholar, the concept she calls the “artificial state” is currently replacing national republics in the United States and other countries. This idea can be traced to technocratic philosophies that developed over centuries and promote the inevitability of machine governance. The author stressed that she is not opposed to technology, explaining that the core problem is private corporations attempting to perform the functions of the state.

The Conflict Between Science Fiction and Politics

Among the topics discussed by ixbt.com and other technology outlets, Jill Lepore criticized Silicon Valley leaders, particularly Elon Musk, for trying to build the future based on misunderstandings of science fiction and comics. According to her, the fictional ideas and characters Elon Musk admires actually run entirely counter to the entrepreneur’s own political beliefs and reject them.

In her new book, the historian examines the roots of such artificial structures through the lens of science fiction literature. Her observations suggest that societies based on machine governance cannot survive for long and inevitably decline, yet modern technology giants are ignoring these historical lessons.

Democracy’s Future Is at Risk

One of the central issues raised in the book is the recent decline of equality and democratic freedoms shaped over centuries. A society governed by algorithms and corporations eliminates citizens’ participation in political processes and intensifies mystification across society.

Experts say the book is significant because it analyzes the impact of the modern technology industry on society from a deep scholarly and historical perspective. It serves as an important resource for understanding how relations between the state and citizens are changing in the digital age.

Jill LeporeSilicon ValleyTechnologyDemocracyScience Fiction
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