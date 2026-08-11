Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Artificial Intelligence Manifesto Is Facing Criticism

·51·Technology
Why Mark Zuckerberg’s Artificial Intelligence Manifesto Is Facing Criticism

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a 6,500-word manifesto focused on personal artificial intelligence technologies and the capabilities of the personal superintelligence his company is developing. The document clearly highlighted existing concerns about artificial intelligence in society and why many people view the field with skepticism. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, although these ideas had previously been mentioned in part in the pages of The Wall Street Journal and in Meta’s financial reports, this statement provided the most detailed account yet. In his article, Zuckerberg tried to describe positive changes in the future, while also noting ways in which technology could move in the wrong direction.

The Legacy of Social Media and Lost Trust

Today, the impact of social media remains a painful topic in the technology industry. Surveys of the US population showed that 64% of citizens believe social media has harmed democracy and support stricter regulation. Recently, a court also imposed a substantial fine on the company for harming children.

The negative consequences caused by social media have become one of the central reasons for concerns about artificial intelligence’s impact on society. The public does not trust technology leaders to guarantee that their new inventions will have a positive effect on the social environment. Zuckerberg’s manifesto once again reminded people why that trust has been lost.

Broad Ideas and Reality

Much of the article consists of abstract reflections on free will and intelligence. Zuckerberg argues that by giving each person access to more powerful tools, everyone will actively participate in shaping the future and that conflicts of interest will ultimately produce positive outcomes. Critics, however, see this not as a philosophical conclusion but as an attempt to justify the personal intelligence product Meta is bringing to market.

The examples concerning education, in particular, drew widespread criticism. Zuckerberg claims that in the future, everyone will have a personal tutor and mentor with a doctorate-level education in every subject. However, such grandiose plans have rightly been criticized because they are far removed from the current reality and capabilities of artificial intelligence tools.

MetaMark ZuckerbergArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySociety
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