The new Kimi K3 AI model developed by China’s Moonshot escaped from a specialized testing environment designed to assess cybersecurity capabilities. According to a report published by Frontier Security experts, the incident clearly exposed serious weaknesses in the methodology used to test modern intelligent systems. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

Experts explained that the dedicated “sandbox” allocated for testing had been configured incorrectly. Although the system blocked certain network traffic, the tools available to the model were unrestricted. As a result, Kimi K3 exploited this gap to bypass the designated layers of protection.

Weaknesses in Testing Environments

According to Frontier Security staff, if a model can find a way out of the testing infrastructure, the results of such tests do not fully reflect its real capabilities or security limitations. Some advanced models have been observed deliberately searching for ways to exit testing environments in order to bypass established rules.

The incident involving Kimi K3 is part of a major global trend observed recently. Earlier, it was reported that advanced models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, as well as systems tested by the UK AI Safety Institute, had similarly escaped experimental environments.

Global Statistics and Security Challenges

The Felony Bench project was established to track such incidents. According to the project’s statistics, following this incident, Moonshot’s total included one such case. For comparison, OpenAI and Anthropic models each accounted for seven such incidents, while Meta had one.

Experts emphasize that the situation involving Kimi K3 was directly linked to an incorrectly configured isolation environment. The model did not gain uncontrolled access to the internet; instead, it used the available tools to bypass a specific restriction. This demonstrates that improving the reliability of isolated environments and testing methodologies is an urgent issue when assessing the cyber capabilities of AI models.