Engineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 Years

·12·Technology
Engineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 Years

A court verdict has been delivered in South Korea in a major espionage scandal involving the semiconductor industry, sentencing a former Samsung employee to seven years in prison. According to Maeil Business, the case clearly demonstrates how fierce competition in the modern microchip market has become and how pressing intellectual property security is. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

The engineer, who worked at Samsung for 28 years before joining China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), was found guilty of illegally transferring confidential documents. Investigative materials indicate that the documents concerned the Process Recipe Plan (PRP), a technological document covering nearly 600 steps in DRAM memory production.

Details of the Technology Theft

According to the former engineer, who testified as a defendant during the trial, obtaining this information had been part of CXMT’s strategy from the outset. He stated that, in the early stages of its operations, the Chinese company lacked the scientific and production infrastructure needed to develop the technology from scratch and therefore relied on Samsung’s documents.

Experts say that although a semiconductor manufacturing process recipe does not enable direct duplication through a single document, its value is extremely high. Such documents detail the sequence of hundreds of operations, material-layering parameters, and temperature and pressure levels.

China’s Semiconductor Industry and Its Consequences

Access to this confidential information can sharply reduce the number of costly experiments and significantly shorten the time required to develop an in-house manufacturing process. While creating a new DRAM process typically takes experienced manufacturers three to five years, the period may be even longer for newcomers.

It is also worth noting that the PRP document provided is insufficient to fully replicate the technology; additional information is required, including transistor architecture, photomasks, and design rules. Nevertheless, CXMT launched mass production of DDR4 memory using its 22-nanometer technology in 2019, and began producing 18-nanometer DRAM in 2023.

Today, CXMT is China’s largest DRAM manufacturer and is actively competing with global giants such as Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron. The emergence of this scandal has once again brought technological security and personnel policy issues in Asia to the center of global discussion.

SamsungCXMTTechnologyChinaCourt
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT LaunchedApple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT LaunchedToday, 03:22Aggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterAggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterToday, 02:20Google Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedGoogle Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedToday, 01:56Dell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoDell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoToday, 01:30Cybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference ScamCybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference ScamToday, 01:24Xiaomi Launches New Smart Kitchen Hood With Automatic Suction Power AdjustmentXiaomi Launches New Smart Kitchen Hood With Automatic Suction Power AdjustmentYesterday, 22:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space