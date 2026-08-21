Google Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealed

Sales of Google’s new Tensor G6-based Pixel 11 smartphones began today, and the first test results for these devices have appeared online. According to Ixbt.com, it is difficult to expect high performance from the new flagship platform, as it lags significantly behind its competitors. Ixbt.com reports .

The new processor reportedly managed to score approximately 1.86 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark. This is significantly below the 4 million-point results achieved by the most powerful SoC models previously released by Qualcomm and MediaTek, although a generational comparison shows an increase of nearly 25% over the Tensor G5.

Technical capabilities and test results

The architecture of the new system introduced by Google consists of one Cortex-C1 Ultra core, six Cortex-C1 Pro cores, and a PowerVR CXTP-48-1536 graphics chip. While this configuration is sufficient for everyday tasks, it is not enough to reach the level of leading competitors in demanding, resource-intensive workloads.

A similar picture emerged in Geekbench tests: the new platform scored around 2670 points in single-core mode and approximately 6800 points in multi-core mode. These figures are also significantly below the capabilities of the market’s leading flagship and sub-flagship devices.

Graphics performance and competition

In the 3DMark Wild Life test, which evaluates graphics performance, the Tensor G6 platform was found to lag almost twofold behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The new device scored 3386 points in the test, while the competing platform recorded 7738 points.

It is also worth noting that, compared with last year’s Pixel models, the improvement in graphics performance is barely noticeable. This situation has sparked considerable discussion among potential buyers of the new smartphones and technology enthusiasts, as Google continues to refine its custom chip while the trend of lagging behind competitors persists.