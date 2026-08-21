Juventus Transfer Market: Priority and Full-Back Candidates

Italian club Juventus is pressing ahead with plans to strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window. At head coach Luciano Spalletti’s request, the team must have two suitable players for every position, and so far problems remain only at full-back. According to ixbt.com and sports media reports, the Turin club has made solving this issue its top priority. Goal.com reports this.

The club’s management is actively searching for new players while awaiting decisions on the futures and potential transfers of players such as Jonathan David, Arthur Melo and Teun Koopmeiners. Although the arrivals of Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic, Lukumi and Vicarion have completed many of the squad changes, a shortage remains at full-back. After an internal match, the coach specifically stressed the need to strengthen this position.

The Main Transfer Market Candidates

Among the options currently being considered by Juventus, opportunities involving Marseille stand out. The French club is ready to part with high-earning players because of issues related to Financial Fair Play rules. One such candidate is Emerson Royal, who is familiar with Serie A and Italian football.

Long-term options that are somewhat more complicated financially are also being considered. One of them is Rayan Aït-Nouri. It is reported that he may seek a new club because he has not been a regular starter for his current team and has spent the last few matches on the bench.

Experienced and Young Options

Álvaro Carreras is also on the list of candidates. Although he does not fully fit the coach’s plans, the club is taking into account the significant amount previously spent to bring him back. Nevertheless, Juventus plan to sign a left-back to provide competition for Andrea Cambiaso, who did not deliver consistent performances last season.

In the final stage of this transfer window, Juventus aim to strengthen not only in numbers but also in quality. As Spalletti has demanded, creating healthy competition in every position will be a key factor in helping the team achieve its main goals for the season.