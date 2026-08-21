Apple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT Launched

OpenAI, one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, has introduced a new Apple Messages plugin that allows users to manage their messages directly with AI. This new tool significantly simplifies sorting, editing, and analyzing personal conversations, opening up new opportunities for everyday communication and professional workflows. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, the plugin also fully supports ChatGPT Work and Codex. This gives users a convenient way to work with messages not only in their personal lives but also in professional activities. A short promotional video shows a user asking AI to suggest replies to send to contacts based on messages from the previous day.

What features does the new plugin offer?

The range of available features is extensive and focused on saving users time. In particular, ChatGPT can be used to perform the following actions:

Sort, analyze, and edit messages

Prepare follow-up replies based on received messages

Delete unwanted messages

Prepare and send messages as drafts on the user's behalf

Quickly search the message history for the required information

However, like any AI technology, this new feature raises several questions about security and data privacy. According to information provided to Bloomberg, OpenAI representatives emphasized that the plugin operates locally on the user's device and does not create a single index of the entire message database.

Nevertheless, some aspects of the system's operation still require clarification. For this reason, TechCrunch contacted the company with an official request for additional information.

Regarding the automatic message-sending feature, OpenAI strongly recommends that users continuously monitor ChatGPT's actions. The company advises against enabling continuous confirmation mode, noting that this feature removes the opportunity to review a message one last time before it is sent.