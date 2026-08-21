Apple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT Launched

·7·Technology
Apple Messages Plugin for ChatGPT Launched

OpenAI, one of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, has introduced a new Apple Messages plugin that allows users to manage their messages directly with AI. This new tool significantly simplifies sorting, editing, and analyzing personal conversations, opening up new opportunities for everyday communication and professional workflows. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, the plugin also fully supports ChatGPT Work and Codex. This gives users a convenient way to work with messages not only in their personal lives but also in professional activities. A short promotional video shows a user asking AI to suggest replies to send to contacts based on messages from the previous day.

What features does the new plugin offer?

The range of available features is extensive and focused on saving users time. In particular, ChatGPT can be used to perform the following actions:

  • Sort, analyze, and edit messages
  • Prepare follow-up replies based on received messages
  • Delete unwanted messages
  • Prepare and send messages as drafts on the user's behalf
  • Quickly search the message history for the required information
However, like any AI technology, this new feature raises several questions about security and data privacy. According to information provided to Bloomberg, OpenAI representatives emphasized that the plugin operates locally on the user's device and does not create a single index of the entire message database.

Nevertheless, some aspects of the system's operation still require clarification. For this reason, TechCrunch contacted the company with an official request for additional information.

Regarding the automatic message-sending feature, OpenAI strongly recommends that users continuously monitor ChatGPT's actions. The company advises against enabling continuous confirmation mode, noting that this feature removes the opportunity to review a message one last time before it is sent.

ChatGPTApple MessagesOpenAIArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Engineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 YearsEngineer Who Stole Samsung Technologies Sentenced to 7 YearsToday, 02:58Aggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterAggressive Driving Degrades an EV Battery 2.5 Times FasterToday, 02:20Google Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedGoogle Pixel 11 Tensor G6 smartphone test results revealedToday, 01:56Dell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoDell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook NeoToday, 01:30Cybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference ScamCybersecurity Experts Targeted in Fake Conference ScamToday, 01:24Xiaomi Launches New Smart Kitchen Hood With Automatic Suction Power AdjustmentXiaomi Launches New Smart Kitchen Hood With Automatic Suction Power AdjustmentYesterday, 22:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space