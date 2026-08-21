Dell XPS 13 Laptop Is a Worthy Rival to MacBook Neo

Tom’s Hardware experts tested the new Dell XPS 13 laptop running on the Intel Wildcat Lake platform. The device is presented as a direct rival to Apple’s budget MacBook Neo and is expected to significantly change its position in the market. This was reported by Ixbt.com.

According to ixbt.com, the new Dell XPS 13 starts at $700. By comparison, the model matches Apple’s product not only in price but also in appearance and user experience, and in some respects even feels more premium. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard, two fast USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort 2.1 and charging, and weighs just 1 kilogram.

RAM and Performance Tests

During testing, experts compared versions of the device with 8 GB and 16 GB of RAM. It turned out that 8 GB of RAM is not enough for Windows 11 to run fully. In particular, when 15 identical browser windows were open, the system with 16 GB of RAM operated much more smoothly and reliably.

The 16 GB version also switched between pages faster. On systems with 8 GB, the screen briefly turned white before a page reloaded. Therefore, users who work in multitasking mode are advised to use memory-saving features.

Technical Capabilities and Battery Life

In terms of performance, the Intel Core 5 320 processor performs on average at the level of the Apple A18 Pro. However, Dell’s device stands out with a much faster SSD. In terms of battery life, the Dell XPS 13 even delivered slightly better results than the MacBook Neo.

Experts say that the new standards set by Apple have also prompted Windows device manufacturers to take action. Competition in this segment is ultimately giving consumers the chance to find a high-quality, attractive laptop priced under $1,000.