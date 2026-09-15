Xiaomi Launches New Water Heater with 107 Percent Efficiency

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Xiaomi Launches New Water Heater with 107 Percent Efficiency

Xiaomi has launched its latest innovation in the Chinese market: the Mijia Smart Gas Water Heater 2. According to ixbt.com, this device, capable of producing 16 liters of hot water per minute, is equipped with advanced technology, high energy efficiency, and a built-in pump system. This is reported by news source.

One of the key technical features of this new generation water heater is its ultra-high thermal efficiency of 107 percent. A rating exceeding 100 percent is explained by the use of condensation technology, meaning the device captures additional thermal energy from the water vapor in combustion products. The device's electronics automatically control burner operation and water flow.

Ease of installation and solution for water pressure issues

The device's design is notable for not requiring a separate condensate drain pipe. The generated liquid is neutralized using a special mineral composition and expelled via a high-speed centrifugal spraying system. Xiaomi notes that this solution significantly simplifies the installation process and reduces the risk of corrosion.

The device, which features a sealed combustion chamber, is equipped with a built-in booster pump. This pump is capable of increasing water flow by up to 245 percent and is primarily intended for high-rise apartments and older buildings where water pressure is insufficient.

Smart features and safety

The manufacturer has paid special attention to user convenience. According to ixbt.com, the device is equipped with a multi-stage system to reduce operating noise, with a minimum noise level of just 32 dB(A). Additionally, to ensure water quality, a six-stage purification system is installed to protect against sediment, impurities, and bacteria, with an antibacterial efficiency of up to 99.9 percent.

The Mijia Smart Gas Water Heater 2 supports the HyperConnect platform and can interact with other ecosystem devices, including Mijia bathroom heating systems. Users can control settings via the Mijia app and the Xiaomi voice assistant, as well as create personalized automation scenarios.

The recommended retail price for the device in the Chinese market is around 3000 yuan ($445), though it can be purchased for 2295 yuan ($340) during the initial sales period with discounts and government subsidies.

XiaomiWater HeaterSmart TechnologyHome AppliancesGadgets
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