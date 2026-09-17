Samsung prepares major camera upgrade for Galaxy S27 flagships

·42·Technology
Samsung prepares major camera upgrade for Galaxy S27 flagships

South Korean company Samsung is developing a fundamentally new image processing system for its next-generation flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, new technologies combining neural network algorithms and hardware acceleration will significantly enhance the photo and video capabilities of the Galaxy S27 series devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It is reported that advanced technologies called Neural Imaging and Visual Mapping are planned to be implemented in the future Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. This is not just about post-processing finished frames, but rather introducing an entirely new approach.

New hardware-software pipeline

Samsung specialists are creating a unified hardware-software pipeline that integrates AI capabilities with image processing tools directly during the shooting process. This is expected to take mobile photography quality to a new level.

In particular, the Visual Mapping feature, part of the new technologies, specializes in simultaneously analyzing data from multiple consecutive frames. The system processes not each frame individually, but as a holistic scene accounting for changes over time.

Key directions and future plans

According to the source, these innovative solutions will bring significant improvements, especially in night photography, video recording quality, computational zoom, and telephoto camera performance. However, at this stage, it is noted that these are internal development goals, and their final implementation in serial devices will become clearer over time.

It is worth noting that these new capabilities will not remain an exclusive feature of the most expensive Ultra model but will also be reflected in the Galaxy S27 Pro version. This indicates the company's intention to implement advanced technologies across a wider flagship lineup.

The insider known as Schrödinger, who leaked this information, is previously known for accurately revealing the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and being among the first to announce concepts for future iPhone models. Experts consider their information to be among the most significant news in the tech world.

SamsungGalaxy S27 UltraNeural ImagingVisual MappingSmartphone
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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