One of the fiercest rivalries in the history of Spanish La Liga and world football as a whole — the "El Clasico" rivalry — is now turning into an uncompromising duel between stars of a new generation. Real Madrid superstar and French forward Kylian Mbappe has spoken out extensively and candidly for the first time about Lamine Yamal, the young Spanish wunderkind and Barcelona winger, who is considered one of his main rivals for the Ballon d'Or. Giving an exclusive interview to the prestigious "Diario AS" publication, Mbappe did not hide his respect for the 19-year-old Catalan talent: "I think he is a very talented player.

I feel that he has a great career ahead of him. I wish him all the best," emphasized the top scorer of the "royal club." Indeed, the performances Yamal is putting on today are shaking the football world: this season alone, he has taken to the pitch in just 7 matches, scoring a massive 8 goals and providing 4 assists. Against the backdrop of such unbelievable efficiency, the authoritative "Transfermarkt" portal valued Yamal at 220 million euros, officially declaring him the most expensive footballer on the planet.

So, what psychological pressure or respect lies behind Mbappe's statement, can 19-year-old Lamine overtake the French star in the race for the Ballon d'Or, and what new intrigue does the clash of these two geniuses bring to world football?

"A huge career ahead": Mbappe's assessment of his rival

Kylian Mbappe's main confessions to "Diario AS":

High respect for talent: Mbappe openly acknowledged the innate skill of the young winger from the fierce rival camp and wished him professional success;

Prediction of a great future: The French forward expressed his feeling that Yamal is not just a one-season wonder, but a great player of a caliber to lead world football in the coming years;

Ballon d'Or rivalry: Both stars are viewed as the main favorites for the year's most prestigious individual award;

Clasico diplomacy: Despite the tension between Madrid and Catalonia, Mbappe demonstrated high sports ethics in the personal rivalry.

12 goal contributions in 7 matches: The cosmic statistics of the 19-year-old wunderkind

Lamine Yamal's phenomenal figures this season:

8 goals and 4 assists: Directly participating in 12 goals in just 7 matches across all competitions, he has become an unstoppable force in the attacking line;

Leadership at 19: Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona's entire attacking scheme is built precisely around Yamal's rapid dribbling on the flank and unexpected passes;

Uncompromising consistency: Despite his youth, he demonstrates equal results not only in La Liga but also on Europe's most important arenas.

220 million euros: The world's most expensive footballer

Figures regarding Yamal from "Transfermarkt" and market analysts:

1st place on the planet: The influential portal officially valued Lamine Yamal's transfer value at 220 million euros, naming him the most expensive footballer in the world;

Breaking records: He has even surpassed the price figures of well-known superstars such as Mbappe, Haaland, and Vinicius;

Barcelona's living treasure: Against the backdrop of the Catalans' financial difficulties, Lamine has become the club's most untouchable and priceless asset.

This indirect duel between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal shows that the era of truly great individual rivalry, which world football has missed since the days of Messi and Ronaldo, is beginning.

In your opinion, who is more deserving of winning the Ballon d'Or award at the end of this season — the experienced Kylian Mbappe or the 220 million euro record-breaker Lamine Yamal? Can the 19-year-old wunderkind's such brilliant form return Barcelona to the European throne? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest rivalry in world football with all football fans and your friends!