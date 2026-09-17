Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to feature powerful camera and lens

·29·Technology
Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to feature powerful camera and lens

Chinese insiders have revealed new and interesting details about Huawei's upcoming flagship, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max. Expected to be unveiled in October this year, this advanced device is set to take mobile photography to a new level and introduce serious camera upgrades. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the well-known and influential insider Digital Chat Station stated that the main module of the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max will be equipped with a 50 MP sensor in a 1/1.28-inch optical format. This module will be accompanied by an RYYB pixel layout, variable aperture, anti-glare technology, and a new generation of the Red Maple system for image processing.

Advanced zoom capabilities and new lenses

One of the smartphone's main highlights will be its long-range shooting capabilities. The device is expected to be equipped with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is likely that a Chinese-made SmartSens SCC85XS sensor supporting a dynamic range of up to 83 dB will be used here. This will allow users to achieve 4x optical zoom without losing quality.

Another insider, Smart Pikachu, noted that there will be a dual telephoto camera system similar to the previous generation, but its optical zoom will reach up to 10x. Additionally, one of the most unique and unexpected features of the new flagship is expected to be a special external lens. Digital Chat Station calls it a "super external lens," stating that this accessory will significantly expand the smartphone's photographic capabilities, though how it attaches remains a secret.

Display and performance

Some information regarding the smartphone's appearance and internal capabilities has also been revealed. In particular, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max is expected to be equipped with a new generation OLED display with a dual-layer structure. Furthermore, a special version or option that limits the screen's viewing angles to protect sensitive data from prying eyes may also be offered.

The Kirin 9050 Pro processor is expected to be chosen as the hardware platform. In terms of design, the company will remain faithful to tradition, retaining the signature ring-shaped camera module.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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