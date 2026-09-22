Kylian Mbappe reveals how close he came to joining Liverpool in 2017

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Kylian Mbappe reveals how close he came to joining Liverpool in 2017

French star striker Kylian Mbappe has shared interesting details about how he could have continued his career in the English Premier League in 2017, but made a different decision at the last minute. According to The Athletic, Europe's most prestigious clubs were fighting hard for the young player who was shining at Monaco at the time, and Liverpool was one of the most serious contenders. This is reported by Goal.com .

The transfer negotiation process was intense for the player's family, especially in and around the city of Liverpool. The Merseyside club used all its resources to sign the young striker. In particular, the team's then-head coach Jurgen Klopp organized a secret meeting to convince the future star of his sporting project.

Secret meeting and negotiations on a private jet

As reported by The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp organized a secret meeting with Kylian Mbappe on a luxury private jet. The German specialist explained his tactical vision and the player's future in the team. This step shows how seriously the club's management approached this transfer.

However, the main pressure to move to the English club came from the player's mother. During the initial stages of negotiations, she personally visited Merseyside, toured the city, and went to the stadium. During the visit, she felt the atmosphere of Anfield up close and was completely captivated by the club's environment.

Mother's choice and final decision

Kylian Mbappe says about his mother's impressions: "She went to the stadium, met people. She told me: 'It's a great club, everyone is very kind, it's a family and a big team'. She went to Anfield and fell in love with it."

According to the player, his mother constantly told him that he should move to Liverpool. Although Kylian Mbappe emphasizes that he considers Jurgen Klopp a great coach and had a warm relationship with him, he ultimately chose a different path.

Despite the determined attempts, this transfer did not materialize, and Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain. The Liverpool management had to reflect on the missed opportunity at the time. Nevertheless, this event remains one of the most hidden and interesting pages in transfer history.

Kylian MbappeLiverpoolJurgen KloppTransferFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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