A robot capable of moving on walls and ceilings has been created in Korea

·54·Technology
A robot capable of moving on walls and ceilings has been created in Korea

In South Korea, a four-legged robot named Diden Spider has been created, designed to perform dangerous and complex tasks in shipbuilding. Using powerful magnets on its legs, it clings to metal surfaces and can move along vertical walls, curved steel structures, and even ceilings.

The robot was developed by Diden Robotics and is being adapted to perform welding, technical inspection, and other tasks in ship construction. One of its main advantages is its ability to enter spaces that are narrow, high, or hazardous for humans.

Diden Spider has also undergone testing at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard. During the tests, the robot demonstrated the ability to move along steel structures used in ship construction and perform welding work.

Experts note that such robots could help automate dangerous and repetitive tasks for humans in shipbuilding in the future. Diden Robotics is also developing the technology for application beyond welding, including inspection and other industrial processes.

Diden SpiderDiden RoboticsSamsung Heavy IndustriesRobots in shipbuilding
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