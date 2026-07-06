Agility Robotics Goes Public: The Humanoid Robot Market Enters a New Phase

·2·Technology
Agility Robotics Goes Public: The Humanoid Robot Market Enters a New Phase

The humanoid robot manufacturing industry is currently at the center of a massive influx of investment. One of the industry's leaders, Agility Robotics, has announced it will go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp XI. This deal values the company at $2.5 billion and is expected to be the largest capital raising process in the history of humanoid robotics. This is according to Techcrunch.com reports. .

With this move, Agility Robotics will become the first pure-play humanoid robot manufacturer to be publicly traded on the stock exchange. This allows retail investors access to a high-tech sector previously available only to large venture capital funds. According to CEO Peggy Johnson, these funds will be used to expand production at the 70,000-square-foot facility in Oregon and fulfill existing orders.

Digit: A Specialized Assistant for Warehouses

Although the Digit robot developed by Agility Robotics looks human, it was not created for biomimicry, but to perform specific tasks. Standing 175 cm tall and weighing about 72 kg, the robot's unique feature is its reverse-bending knees, known as "bird legs." This design allows it to move freely between narrow warehouse shelves and lift heavy loads with ease.

The company is not limited to hardware but is also focusing heavily on AI integration. Digit uses large language models (LLMs) such as Claude and Gemini to understand high-level commands. For example, during tests, when the robot was simply told to "clean this up," it managed to sort various types of waste and independently determine that bubble wrap should not be recycled.

Market Competition and Future Plans

Competition in the global humanoid robot market is extremely intense. According to TechCrunch, the AI2 Robotics startup was recently valued at $3 billion, and Apptronik at $5.5 billion with the support of Google and Mercedes-Benz. Figure AI stunned everyone with an astronomical valuation of $39 billion. However, Agility Robotics stands out with its real revenue streams and established customer base.

The company's current client list includes the following major corporations:

  • Amazon and GXO Logistics (logistics and warehouse operations);
  • Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (automotive);
  • Mercado Libre and Schaeffler (retail and industry).

Peggy Johnson noted that the company currently has over $300 million in confirmed orders. Agility Robotics is using a "robot-as-a-service" model, meaning customers pay a monthly subscription fee instead of purchasing the robot outright. This reduces the cost of implementing the technology and helps popularize it. Although home service robots are still a distant future, Agility Robotics has already begun to revolutionize the industrial and logistics sectors.

Agility RoboticsDigitHumanoid RobotsArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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