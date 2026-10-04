Why are stars being born 2.5 times slower in the universe?

·32·Technology
Why are stars being born 2.5 times slower in the universe?

An international team of astronomers led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences has presented unexpected results after measuring neutral hydrogen reserves on a large scale over the past 4.5 billion years. According to Ixbt.com, the rate of star formation in the universe has decreased by nearly 2.5 times during this period, while the density of neutral atomic hydrogen—the primary "fuel" that eventually forms molecular hydrogen and stars—has dropped by only 1.4 times. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Two powerful scientific instruments were used to conduct this massive study. The first is the world's largest FAST radio telescope, located in China's Guizhou province with a diameter of 500 meters, which recorded radiation at a wavelength of 21 cm. The second is the DESI spectroscopic project operating on the Nicholas Mayall telescope in Arizona, USA. Together, these instruments collected data on nearly 2.5 million galaxies, covering one-third of the sky.

Fuel is sufficient, but 'production' is stalling

According to the logical assumption in the scientific community, stars emerge from cold molecular hydrogen clouds, which in turn are formed from neutral hydrogen. Therefore, the process should have ended once the reserves were depleted. However, data collected by the FAST and DESI telescopes refuted this pattern. Despite neutral hydrogen reserves remaining largely intact, the operation of the star factory has slowed down.

One of the study's leaders, Xun Gong, noted that the process observed by scientists covers the decline phase in the final stage of the universe. Indicators have been falling since the "cosmic noon"—the peak of star formation approximately 10 billion years ago. Nevertheless, the discrepancy between existing neutral hydrogen and rapidly declining star production requires a scientific explanation.

The importance of the baryon cycle

Scientists believe the root of this situation lies in the baryon cycle. The baryon cycle is the process of circulation of ordinary matter between galaxies and the intergalactic medium. Matter is pulled from the cosmic web into a galaxy, part of which turns into stars, while another part is expelled through supernova explosions and stellar winds.

The authors hypothesize that as the universe ages, the flow of gas from the large-scale web weakens. While the total reserve of neutral hydrogen remains stable, its efficiency in converting into molecular gas decreases. As a result, even though reserves are not yet exhausted, the gas already spent on stars is not replenished, and the process gradually stabilizes.

For now, the results reflect a specific moment in the late universe rather than the full history of the past. The FAST telescope can look back approximately 7.2 billion years, but deeper analyses in various ranges are required to study even earlier periods. This research serves as a solid foundation for future discoveries in the history of the universe.

AstronomyUniverseStarsHydrogenScience
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Is the expansion of the Universe slowing down: a new debate in cosmologyIs the expansion of the Universe slowing down: a new debate in cosmology14 September 04:55Exoplanet discovered around the hottest star in historyExoplanet discovered around the hottest star in history30 September 23:21Pluto's Atmosphere Has Begun to Contract: Pressure Decline RecordedPluto's Atmosphere Has Begun to Contract: Pressure Decline Recorded5 August 18:21World's Most Efficient Perovskite Solar Cell Created in South KoreaWorld's Most Efficient Perovskite Solar Cell Created in South Korea4 September 00:55Betelgeuse Turned Out to Be a Binary StarBetelgeuse Turned Out to Be a Binary Star29 July 21:54Persistent hot spot discovered on Betelgeuse star after 7 yearsPersistent hot spot discovered on Betelgeuse star after 7 years7 September 12:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...