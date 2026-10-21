Chinese engineer creates flying skateboard using artificial intelligence (video)

·61·Technology
Chinese engineer creates flying skateboard using artificial intelligence (video)

Independent Chinese inventor Song Xinyue, inspired by the Green Goblin's flying device from the movie «Spider-Man», has created a skateboard capable of lifting a human into the air. He also used artificial intelligence in developing the device. This was reported by a number of foreign publications.

Initially, the inventor tested a device equipped with five jet engines. However, when the engines were started simultaneously, the device caught fire. After analyzing the causes of the malfunction with the help of artificial intelligence, it was decided to abandon the jet engines and use electric motors instead.

The new version is equipped with 10 electric propulsion units. Each has a thrust of more than 30 kilograms, and the total lifting capacity exceeds the weight of four adults.

One of the biggest challenges in controlling the device was maintaining balance. To achieve this, the inventor created an artificial intelligence assistant system using two smartphones. During flight, the system provides voice instructions through headphones, telling him how to adjust his body position and center of gravity.

According to reports, the inventor spent about two months creating the device and more than ten days learning how to control it. Nevertheless, due to the open propellers and the risk of losing balance, flying this device requires serious caution.

Song XinyueGreen Goblinskateboardartificial intelligence
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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