OpenAI, Anthropic and Google Urge US Congress to Strengthen Synthetic DNA Oversight

Leaders of the largest companies in the artificial intelligence sector addressed the US Congress with a joint appeal, calling for stricter regulation of the synthetic DNA and RNA market. An open letter signed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic representative Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman emphasized that AI development could facilitate the creation of dangerous biological agents. As reported by Ixbt.com report states.

The authors propose mandatory screening of every order for synthetic DNA and RNA sequences formalized in the US. They believe suppliers must cross-check orders against a database of known hazardous pathogens, verify customer identities, and assess potential risks before synthesis begins. The fact that current AI models are increasingly proficient at biological tasks makes these measures urgent.

Since early 2024, OpenAI has been subjecting its models to specialized tests regarding biological threats. The results showed that voluntary measures in the field are no longer sufficient. Anthropic has also repeatedly warned that AI enables individuals without specialized expertise to perform complex biological tasks previously reserved for professionals (risk of biological enhancement).

The fact that this initiative unites companies competing in the AI race indicates the seriousness of the risk. If Congress supports these proposals, synthetic DNA manufacturers will be forced to implement additional control mechanisms. This, in turn, will increase demand for automated analysis systems in the field of biosafety.

Essentially, tech giants propose shifting regulatory focus from the models themselves to the infrastructure where they can be applied. They believe that controlling genetic material synthesis is the most effective way to prevent misuse as artificial intelligence capabilities expand.