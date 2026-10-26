Chinese engineer tests "Green Goblin"-style flying skateboard in the air (video)

·67·Technology
Chinese engineer tests "Green Goblin"-style flying skateboard in the air (video)

The legendary flying device of the supervillain Green Goblin from the famous Hollywood movie «Spider-Man» has found its real-life counterpart. 26-year-old Chinese inventor Sun Xinyu, inspired by sci-fi movies, created a real flying skateboard capable of moving through the air and successfully tested it.

This project, which caught the attention of social media and tech enthusiasts, quickly sparked great interest as an engineering invention.

10 engines and a 300-meter flight: How does the device work?

The young inventor's journey from a sci-fi idea to a ready prototype involves several interesting aspects:

  • Two months of hard work: Sun Xinyu spent just two months designing and assembling this flying device, which required complex engineering solutions;

  • Power of 10 electric engines: To ensure flight and balance, 10 powerful electric engines are installed simultaneously at the base of the board, generating enough thrust to lift the inventor into the air;

  • Initial test result: During the practical flight, the young engineer managed to cover over 300 meters in the air within two minutes under the open sky.

Main obstacle: Safety and balance issues

Although the device was able to move stably in the air, it will still take a significant amount of time before it can be widely used and turned into a daily means of transport:

  • Safety issues: According to the author, the device's safety systems are not yet fully resolved — additional work is needed on air balancing and emergency landing algorithms;

  • Next stage: The inventor now plans to increase the battery life of the apparatus, extend the flight time, and integrate new sensors to guarantee flight safety.

Sun Xinyuflying skateboardinnovationengineering
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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