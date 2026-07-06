Toyota to Start Production of Flying Taxis: Japanese Giant Conquers the Skies

Toyota, one of the world's largest automakers, is stepping into a new era of transportation. The Japanese industrial giant has announced it is preparing for the mass production of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying taxis by expanding its partnership with American startup Joby Aviation. This collaboration is not just an investment, but a vision to popularize future transport through assembly line methods. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In this project, Toyota leverages its decade of experience to optimize the assembly process of flying vehicles, strengthen quality control, and, most importantly, reduce production costs. According to ixbt.com, the company aims to turn flying taxis into a mass-market product, similar to regular cars, by applying its famous "lean manufacturing" system to the aviation sector.

Intercity Air Travel: A New Milestone

The vehicle being developed by Joby Aviation runs entirely on electricity and is designed to bypass urban traffic congestion. The company plans not only to launch its own air taxi service but also to supply this technology to other operators worldwide. The partnership with Toyota is crucial for realizing these plans.

It is worth noting that the relationship between Toyota and Joby has been ongoing for nearly a decade. During this time, Japanese engineers have provided guidance on setting up production lines. Now, the partnership is moving into the commercial production phase, signaling that we may see flying taxis in our skies in the coming years.

Akio Toyoda: Mobility is not limited to roads

Speaking about the future of mobility, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has repeatedly emphasized that people should have the ability to move quickly and safely not only on the ground but also in the air. In his view, Toyota should become a global company that provides all types of mobility, rather than just an automaker.

While specific dates for mass production have not yet been disclosed, both parties have expressed their commitment to deepening the partnership. If the project is successful, Toyota will become not just an investor but the largest industrial partner in the flying taxi market. This could pave the way for eco-friendly and fast air transport in developing markets in the future.

The popularization of this technology is expected to completely transform urban infrastructure. Electric motors reduce noise levels, and vertical take-off reduces the need for building special airfields. The collaboration between Toyota and Joby Aviation is aimed at accelerating this technological revolution.