Invisible to radar: China releases video of secret GJ-11 drone striking a target

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Invisible to radar: China releases video of secret GJ-11 drone striking a target

For the first time in its history, the Chinese Air Force has officially showcased footage revealing the internal structure and precision strike capabilities of the highly classified, radar-evading GJ-11 "Sharp Sword" combat drone, which has captured global attention. The video, broadcast by the CCTV channel, has sparked significant interest among global military experts and the technological community.

Stealth technology and hidden weapons bays

According to the footage, the wingless unmanned aerial vehicle is based on the world's most advanced stealth (invisible) technologies in terms of design and construction solutions. The key technical features of the drone are as follows:

  • Internal weapons bays: Located on the underside of the aircraft, between the main landing gear, are two hidden bays with serrated edges, designed to carry missiles and bombs while remaining invisible to radar.

  • Stealth materials: The outer surface of the drone is finished with a special coating that completely absorbs enemy radar waves. Additionally, the engine exhaust section has been specially shielded to minimize radar detection to the greatest extent possible.

Technical parameters

Features of the GJ-11 "Sharp Sword" drone

Type of aircraft

Radar-evading stealth combat drone (UCAV)

Weapon placement

Special serrated internal bays under the fuselage

Control system

Controlled by operators from special ground centers

Preparation time

Preparation for combat missions takes from 6 hours to several days

Combat tests

Successfully hit a target in cloudy weather, as shown on CCTV

«The open display of stealth drones like the GJ-11 using weapons signifies that China has reached a new technological level in the field of military aviation.»

Combat tests and precision on the second attempt

Footage released by China Central Television depicts the drone's tests in an environment close to real combat conditions. Specifically, during tests conducted in cloudy weather, it was shown that the aircraft destroyed the designated target with high precision on its second attempt.

Experts note that operating such aircraft and preparing them for combat requires significant time — the preparation process for specialists typically starts at 6 hours and can last up to several days in certain complex conditions. The public unveiling of this drone will undoubtedly have a serious impact on the balance of power in the global defense market.

Do you think China's new stealth drone can bypass radar and defeat modern air defense systems? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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