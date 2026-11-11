11-month-old baby found alive after being buried underground for 24 hours in the US

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11-month-old baby found alive after being buried underground for 24 hours in the US

In the US state of South Carolina, an 11-month-old baby was found alive after being buried underground for nearly 24 hours. The infant had been wrapped in a towel, placed inside a dog crate, and buried in a wooded area. This was reported by Reuters.

It is reported that the baby, named Koa Sharp, went missing on November 9. He was in the care of his father, Michael Comer, at his mother's home. When the mother went out, the father took the child. Following this, the baby was reported missing, and police and rescue services launched a large-scale search operation.

Searchers found the child in a wooded area approximately 45 meters from Comer's father's house. Traces of freshly dug soil were identified there. As rescuers began digging, they heard the baby crying.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated at a press conference that the baby's cry was the most joyful sound for the searchers.

"We found 11-month-old Koa alive, fighting for his life, and crying. There is no sound more joyful than hearing a baby's cry," he said.

The sheriff believes that an air pocket formed inside the towel-wrapped crate may have helped the child survive. Rescuers immediately took him to the hospital. Doctors are hopeful for the baby's recovery.

According to reports, the child's father, Michael Comer, was arrested on the evening of November 9 on suspicion of kidnapping and resisting arrest by police officers. The issue of filing additional charges against him is currently being discussed with prosecutors.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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