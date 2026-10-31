“Flying carpet” unveiled for US military

An unusual camouflage system designed to hide military equipment and infantry from drone and satellite surveillance has been unveiled in the US. Described as a “flying carpet,” this invention can operate continuously for up to two hours.

The American company Vigil Autonomy has demonstrated the Air Cover camouflage system, developed to protect military equipment and infantry from detection by reconnaissance drones and satellites. This was reported by the Defence Express publication.

Air Cover is a system in the form of a special cover with a drone mounted on each of its four corners. They fly above the object being protected, serving to hide it from surveillance tools.

The main goal of the system is to limit the ability to detect military equipment not only through standard optical cameras but also in infrared and radar ranges. Specifically, Air Cover is aimed at providing protection against surveillance via thermal cameras and SAR radars.

The most important difference between Air Cover and traditional camouflage methods is that it can hide not only stationary objects but also moving military equipment. The system has the capability to operate continuously for up to two hours. At the same time, it can also be used in a stationary state by securing it to several supports.

For now, the technical specifications and capabilities of the invention have not been fully disclosed. Judging by the current state of the project, it may still be in the early stages.

In addition to the unique aspects of this concept, the Defence Express publication has also drawn attention to some of its problems and limitations.

First of all, Air Cover only hides the protected object from above. Therefore, the effectiveness of the system depends directly on the angle of surveillance. For example, the possibility of detecting military equipment via a thermal camera positioned from the side may remain.

Furthermore, the question arises as to how important it is to hide from SAR radars. This is because such radars are usually used for mapping areas and studying the Earth's surface rather than tracking the movement of military units.

Another important issue is the duration of the system's autonomous operation. A two-hour flight may only be sufficient for short-term missions or for carrying out specific stages of a military operation.

Once the battery power is depleted, the system will have to be transported on military vehicles or carried as additional cargo by infantry soldiers.

Thus, Air Cover is attracting attention as one of the new approaches in the field of military camouflage. However, its practical effectiveness, technical capabilities, and existing limitations may become clearer during future tests.