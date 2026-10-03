Long-duration spaceflights pose new health risks

Humanity's quest to explore space has encountered a new and serious medical challenge. According to research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, astronauts who spend more than 90 days in space are at a higher risk of hip fractures upon returning to Earth. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Since the number of people who have flown into space is relatively small, scientists used Bayesian probability modeling to analyze the data. The study showed that while the overall injury rate among astronauts did not increase, participants in missions lasting more than three months had a higher incidence of hip fractures compared to those on short flights and the general population.

Furthermore, these types of fractures occurred in astronauts at a significantly younger age than in the general population. Experts believe this indicates that bone mass loss during spaceflight leads to long-term negative consequences.

The impact of microgravity on the skeletal system

Microgravity is identified as the primary cause of these changes. In space, bones and muscles experience significantly less load than on Earth, causing the body to adapt to the new conditions. As a result, bone mass decreases and the structure of bone tissue changes.

The main problem is that humans often do not notice bone tissue loss in time. An astronaut returning to Earth may feel fully recovered in terms of tissues and organs and resume heavy physical activity, even though bone strength has not yet returned to pre-flight levels.

Prospects for future long-term space missions

These scientific findings are crucial for planning future long-term space expeditions. Currently, NASA is preparing for missions lasting more than six months, lunar habitats under the Artemis program, and future crewed expeditions to Mars

In this regard, researchers emphasize the need to strengthen monitoring of astronauts' bone health. Currently, in addition to standard bone mineral density assessments using X-ray absorptiometry, NASA is also using quantitative computed tomography before and after spaceflights. This method allows for a detailed assessment of the condition of specific bone areas and their recovery process.