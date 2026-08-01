SpaceX Captures Ultra-Close-Up Footage of Starship Launch

·26·Technology
SpaceX Captures Ultra-Close-Up Footage of Starship Launch

SpaceX, known for its advanced solutions in aerospace research, has presented the public with a unique video of the next flight of its giant Starship rocket. These footage were captured using a special camera installed directly under the Super Heavy booster, marking the first time in the history of rocketry that such an extreme rocket launch was recorded from an unprecedented close range. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, during the flight, a total of 33 Raptor engines were activated simultaneously around the camera. The temperature of the gases generated by the interaction of liquid oxygen and methane in the combustion chambers of the engines reaches a staggering 3000 degrees Celsius. Such extreme indicators place a huge technological responsibility on engineers.

Testing in Extreme Conditions

Once all Raptor engines ignite simultaneously, the launch pad faces unprecedented levels of physical and thermal loads. In particular, the system enters a vortex of supersonic exhaust streams, powerful shock waves, immense acoustic pressure, and intense vibrations. Additionally, the process is accompanied by water streams and thick clouds of steam.

Despite such harsh and hazardous conditions, this special camera continued to record continuously throughout the entire sequence of the rocket's flight. The fact that the lens did not fog up from the heat or lose its focus testifies to the high skill of the specialists.

Engineering Achievement

Experts note that the process of creating such a durable and unique video recording system was one of the most complex engineering tasks, comparable to designing the rocket itself. The captured footage allows specialists and technology enthusiasts to observe the Starship launch from a completely new, previously unseen angle.

This successful test will serve as an important step in monitoring future space flights and deeper analysis of rocket performance. Such technological achievements by SpaceX are expected to serve as a foundational basis for colonizing Mars and executing other long-term space missions in the future.

SpaceXStarshipSuper HeavyRaptorTechnology
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