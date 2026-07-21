SpaceX continues to conquer space: Super Heavy Booster 21 tested

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has taken another important step in improving the Starship project, considered the world's most powerful rocket system. At the Massey's Outpost facility located at the Starbase test site in Texas, full cryogenic fueling tests of the Super Heavy Booster 21 were successfully completed. This process is a critical stage for verifying the rocket's ability to operate at extremely low temperatures. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, during the test, the rocket body was covered with a thick layer of frost, indicating extreme cold inside the fuel tanks. Through this test, engineers analyzed the system's hermetic state, the operation of fuel transfer valves, and the structure's resistance to cryogenic loads. Previously, SpaceX specialists had made two attempts at partial fueling; this full test confirmed the system's readiness for flight.

Catch strategy using Mechazilla

The Booster 21 unit is intended for the 14th integrated flight of the Starship system. One of SpaceX's main goals is to perfect reusable rocket technology. According to the plan, during this flight, as the Super Heavy booster returns to Earth, an attempt will be made to catch it in mid-air using the mechanical "arms" of the special service tower known as Mechazilla.

However, the final scenario for the 14th flight will depend on the results of the 13th flight, scheduled for July 24 of this year. If the next mission is successful, SpaceX engineers will receive permission to perform even more complex maneuvers with Booster 21. Such tests serve not only to identify technical faults but also to create safety guarantees for future missions to Mars and the Moon.

The Starship project remains the most ambitious program in the space industry today. The successful testing of the Super Heavy Booster 21 fully aligns with SpaceX's strategy to increase flight frequency and reduce rocket refurbishment costs. Experts note that each new Booster is designed to be more refined and durable than the previous one.

After the cryogenic tests, the next stage is expected to be the static fire of the Booster 21 engines. This process is one of the last major checks before the rocket lifts off, demonstrating the power and stability of the Raptor engines in practice. This technological race is also interesting for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as Starship could completely change global internet and interplanetary transport systems in the future.