Expected news: Meteorologists reveal when the weather will cool down

·68·Uzbekistan
Expected news: Meteorologists reveal when the weather will cool down

It has been announced when the intense heat wave observed in Uzbekistan over the past few days might subside. According to meteorologists, hot weather will persist across most of the country in the coming days, but starting next week, air temperatures are expected to gradually drop in all regions.

It is reported that hot weather will dominate across the territory of Uzbekistan today. Daytime air temperatures are forecast to rise to 38–41 degrees, and up to 42–43 degrees in northern, southern, and desert areas. These figures are 2–4 degrees higher than the multi-year climatic norm typical for the end of July and the beginning of August.

Meteorologists emphasize that the intense heat will also persist across most of the republic on August 1–2. A gradual decrease in air temperature will begin only in the northwestern regions.

Mostly clear weather is expected across the republic during these days, with no precipitation. At the same time, wind speeds may increase up to 13–18 meters per second in some places, and dust storms may occur in certain areas.

According to specialists, starting next week, a drop in air temperature will be observed in all regions of the country. This means that a relatively cooler weather pattern will form after the prolonged intense heat.

Clear weather will also persist in the capital, Tashkent, with no precipitation. On July 31 — August 2, daytime air temperatures are forecast to be around 37–40 degrees, and nighttime temperatures around 23–26 degrees. The wind is expected to blow from the east at a speed of 3–8 meters per second.

UzbekistanTashkent
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