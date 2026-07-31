Saida Mirziyoyeva sharply criticizes Tashkent's design code

·78·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva sharply criticizes Tashkent's design code

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed sharp criticism regarding the implementation of design code requirements in Tashkent. She stated this on July 30 during her visit to the “Lolazor” neighborhood in the capital's Mirobod district.

During the visit, appeals regarding illegal construction works in the neighborhood, the destruction of a children's playground, and the cutting down of trees were reviewed. In the process, addressing Baxtiyor Rahmonov, First Deputy Hokim of Tashkent, Saida Mirziyoyeva harshly criticized the situation concerning the city's external appearance.

«Don't turn it into a New Year tree celebration. The city's design code is an important issue. I can see your design code, it's a disgrace everywhere,» she said.

Also, while leaving the neighborhood, she instructed Baxtiyor Rahmonov to convey the issues regarding the design code and other matters to Tashkent City Hokim Shavkat Umurzoqov, emphasizing, «Don't let them disgrace us.»

It is worth recalling that by a decision of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies dated February 17, 2026, the capital's design code rules were officially approved. The document aims to rid the city's streets and buildings of cluttered advertising banners, notices, and visual elements negatively affecting the external appearance, as well as to form a unified architectural style.

However, after the adoption of these rules, a number of objections were also raised by entrepreneurs. In particular, it was noted that the requirement to use neutral or low-saturation colors instead of corporate colors on signs and advertisements contradicts the interests of many brands.

At the same time, discussions were also sparked by the fact that the resolution did not provide clear technical criteria determining which colors or designs are appropriate or inappropriate for the city's appearance.

Entrepreneurs were allocated a three-month period to adapt to the design code requirements, which, it was emphasized, would entail significant additional costs, especially for companies with multiple branches.

Saida MirziyoyevaTashkentBaxtiyor RahmonovShavkat UmurzoqovUzbekistan
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