What will change in Uzbekistan starting from August 1?

·95·Uzbekistan
What will change in Uzbekistan starting from August 1?

Starting from August 1, a number of legislative and administrative updates come into force in Uzbekistan. They cover benefits for auto loans, school admission procedures, public services, the judicial system, and the environmental sector.

Part of auto loan interest will be covered

In accordance with the Presidential decree adopted within the framework of the "Clean Air" nationwide project, starting from August 1, citizens and legal entities who hand over their old cars through the trade-in program will have a portion of the interest on auto loans issued for purchasing a new car covered by the state.

1st grade admission fully transitions to electronic format

Starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, admissions to the 1st grade of public schools will be carried out entirely online.

From August 1 to August 31, parents living outside the micro-district can also register their children for school via the my.gov.uz and my.maktab.uz platforms.

Hunting of rare wild animals temporarily banned

In accordance with a government decree, hunting of rare and highly endangered wild animals is banned in Uzbekistan until January 1, 2028. The restriction does not apply to scientific research and animals bred in special nurseries.

Urban rivers and streams to be stocked with fish

Starting from August 1, the release of at least 15 tons of juvenile fish annually into rivers and streams flowing through the republic's central cities will begin. The project will continue until 2030 and is aimed at preserving the biodiversity of water bodies.

Vehicles can be retrieved from impound lots via QR code

From now on, a paper permit is no longer required to release a vehicle from an impound lot. All permits will be issued electronically and confirmed via a QR code.

Labor disputes to be reviewed by specialized judges

Starting from August 1, specialized judges will begin operating to review civil cases related to labor relations. Newly incoming labor disputes will be distributed specifically among these judges.

Subsidies for meat imports will continue

The mechanism for partially covering the costs of importing meat via air transport, previously set to be in effect until August 1, has been extended until the end of the year. This aims to ensure the stability of meat prices in the domestic market.

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