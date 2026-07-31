Nearly 80,000 passengers fined for fare evasion on Tashkent buses

Since the beginning of 2026, administrative measures have been taken against nearly 80,000 passengers traveling without tickets on public transport in Tashkent. The Ministry of Transport released official data regarding this matter.

As noted, 79,618 administrative protocols have been drawn up since the beginning of the year against citizens who traveled on buses without paying the fare, in accordance with Part 5 of Article 144 of the Administrative Responsibility Code.

According to the established procedure, each violator was fined one-tenth of the basic calculation amount — 41,200 soums. As a result, the total amount of fines collected for these offenses has reached nearly 2 billion soums.

The Ministry of Transport reminded passengers that paying the fare on time is much more preferable than facing a fine.

It was also reported that inspectors from the State Institution "Tashkent City Passenger Transport Monitoring and Control" are regularly continuing control measures aimed at ensuring payment discipline on buses and preventing instances of ticketless travel.