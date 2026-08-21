An aircraft will fly at low altitude over Tashkent for several days

·31·Uzbekistan
An aircraft will fly at low altitude over Tashkent for several days

Residents of Tashkent may see an aircraft flying at a lower-than-usual altitude across the sky in the coming days. According to «O‘zaeronavigatsiya», scheduled flight inspections have been conducted over the capital since 20 avgust using the AVION laboratory aircraft.

During the inspections, the aircraft may fly in various directions at an altitude of approximately 1 000 meters, perform maneuvers and pass over the same area several times. As a result, its engine noise may sound louder than usual in some locations, or the aircraft may appear to be circling repeatedly over one point.

Specialists stressed that these flights are not related to an emergency or a malfunction on the aircraft. They are part of scheduled inspections of the air navigation systems in the area of Tashkent’s airports.

The main purpose of the inspections is to assess whether radio-technical equipment meets the established requirements and to ensure the safe and regular operation of aircraft. The work is being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the current standards of Uzbekistan’s civil aviation.

AVION is an airline established by «O‘zaeronavigatsiya» for special missions. It inspects and calibrates aerodrome radio-technical equipment and lighting and signaling systems. The company has a Diamond laboratory aircraft equipped with high-precision equipment for such tasks.

Officials have urged Tashkent residents and visitors not to be alarmed by these flights. The scheduled inspections will continue for several days.

TashkentUzaeronavigatsiyaInternational Civil Aviation OrganizationUzbekistanAVION
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