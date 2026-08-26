The public may express «distrust»: A new law on the status of preventive maintenance inspectors!

·42·Uzbekistan
The public may express «distrust»: A new law on the status of preventive maintenance inspectors!

In Uzbekistan, an important document is being adopted that radically strengthens the legal status of preventive maintenance inspectors responsible for ensuring peace and early prevention of offenses in neighborhoods. On August 25, the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis conceptually approved the draft law «On the status of the preventive maintenance inspector of internal affairs bodies» in the first reading.

This draft law for the first time establishes the status, specific tasks, rights and obligations, professional responsibility, and service procedures of preventive maintenance inspectors at the level of a single law.

Strict ban on forced labor and excessive tasks

The new document sets important restrictions to ensure the independence of inspectors and their focus on direct official duties:

  • Unreasonable interference in professional activities is prohibited: It is strictly forbidden to involve inspectors in extraneous work, meetings, or various public chores that do not fall within their official authority;

  • Additional workloads are limited: Assigning excessive tasks not specified by law to employees will be put to an end.

Accountability to the public and the «initiative of distrust»

The draft law not only protects the rights of inspectors but also sharply increases their responsibility before the neighborhood residents:

  • Quarterly report: Every three months (quarters), the preventive maintenance inspector will openly report directly to citizens and the public on the work done and the state of security in their service area;

  • «Initiative of distrust» mechanism: If an employee fails to properly perform their duties or causes public dissatisfaction, the neighborhood residents have the right to officially express an «initiative of distrust» regarding their activities.

Social guarantees and decent working conditions

In order to take the prevention of offenses to a new level, a wide range of social and legal protection measures are being provided to inspectors:

  • Protection of honor and dignity: The honor of the employee associated with their official activity is strictly protected by the state;

  • Fair wages and housing: Clear mechanisms are being introduced to improve the service and living conditions of inspectors, provide them with housing, and regularly provide material incentives to efficiently working employees.

Deputies of the parliament noted that the entry into force of this law will serve to fully implement the «Safe Territory» principle in neighborhoods and further increase citizens' trust in law enforcement agencies.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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