Huawei and HP sign agreement on Wi-Fi technologies

·22·Technology
Huawei and HP sign agreement on Wi-Fi technologies

Chinese technology giant Huawei and the well-known American company HP have signed a multi-year global patent agreement. According to ixbt.com, the parties have reached an agreement on the joint use of wireless communication standards and cross-licensing of intellectual property rights. This contract puts an end to all previous disputes between the two companies and opens a new chapter of cooperation for market participants. This is reported by news from.

Under the signed agreement, HP has gained the right to use Huawei's developments in its personal computers, laptops, printers, and other types of devices. In turn, the Chinese manufacturer also gained the opportunity to use its American partner's patented technological developments. This will serve to increase the competitiveness of both parties' products.

From patent disputes to strategic partnership

The conclusion of this agreement was prompted by legal conflicts that had arisen between the parties over the past years. Specifically, in August 2025, Huawei filed a lawsuit in a US court, accusing HP of using patents related to Wi-Fi 6 technology without proper licensing. The claim stated that critical developments ensuring data transmission in wireless local area networks were used without authorization.

To mitigate the situation, HP subsequently joined the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool, securing rights to nearly 2,000 patents related to this standard. However, the current global agreement not only settles past claims but also significantly expands the scope of cooperation.

New generation Wi-Fi standards and financial terms

The newly signed license agreement covers not only the popular Wi-Fi 6 but also the more modern and faster Wi-Fi 7 standards. This allows companies to implement the latest generation of wireless connectivity in their devices.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, HP will make specific license payments to Huawei for the advanced wireless communication technologies used. Experts believe that such patent agreements are the most optimal way for large technology corporations to reduce litigation costs and ensure stable market development.

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Abror Shuhratov
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