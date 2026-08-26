The reigning English giant Manchester City on Wednesday, August 26, officially announced the signing of an 18-year-old central midfielder from the Morocco national team, Ayyoub Bouaddi to a long-term 5-year contract.

Following this transfer, the new sporting director of the 'Cityzens', Hugo Viana gave an interview to the club's official website, explaining why the Moroccan talent was chosen and highlighting his unique qualities on the pitch.

"Rare football intelligence for an 18-year-old": Viana's admission

Sporting director Hugo Viana expressed great confidence in the 18-year-old midfielder's future:

"Ayyoub's potential is at a very high level — he possesses all the necessary qualities and traits required for a modern top midfielder. Despite having just turned 18, he is already demonstrating a very high level of football intelligence on the pitch. Under Enzo Maresca's tactical system and coaching style, he will only continue to grow.", said Viana.

From Lille to an English giant: Numbers and experience

Despite his young age, Bouaddi has already gained significant experience in top-flight football:

Solid performances in France: Last season, the midfielder made a total of 42 official appearances for Lille in all competitions, providing 1 assist as one of the team's key players;

Tactical stability: His ball handling, vision, and composure in transitioning from defense to attack were highly rated by the Etihad scouts.

Manchester Citymanagement has no doubt that with this 5-year deal, they have entrusted the future of the club's midfield to safe hands.