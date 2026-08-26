What did the Manchester City sporting director say about the Bouaddi transfer?

·33·Sport
What did the Manchester City sporting director say about the Bouaddi transfer?

The reigning English giant Manchester City on Wednesday, August 26, officially announced the signing of an 18-year-old central midfielder from the Morocco national team, Ayyoub Bouaddi to a long-term 5-year contract.

Following this transfer, the new sporting director of the 'Cityzens', Hugo Viana gave an interview to the club's official website, explaining why the Moroccan talent was chosen and highlighting his unique qualities on the pitch.

"Rare football intelligence for an 18-year-old": Viana's admission

Sporting director Hugo Viana expressed great confidence in the 18-year-old midfielder's future:

"Ayyoub's potential is at a very high level — he possesses all the necessary qualities and traits required for a modern top midfielder. Despite having just turned 18, he is already demonstrating a very high level of football intelligence on the pitch.

Under Enzo Maresca's tactical system and coaching style, he will only continue to grow.", said Viana.

From Lille to an English giant: Numbers and experience

Despite his young age, Bouaddi has already gained significant experience in top-flight football:

  • Solid performances in France: Last season, the midfielder made a total of 42 official appearancesfor Lille in all competitions, providing 1 assist as one of the team's key players;

  • Tactical stability: His ball handling, vision, and composure in transitioning from defense to attack were highly rated by the Etihad scouts.

Manchester Citymanagement has no doubt that with this 5-year deal, they have entrusted the future of the club's midfield to safe hands.

Manchester CityAyyoub BouaddiHugo VianaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Enzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester CityEnzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester CityToday, 20:30First statement from Manchester City's new €100m star Bouaddi!First statement from Manchester City's new €100m star Bouaddi!Today, 19:01Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!Today, 18:59Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?Today, 17:51South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!Today, 15:30Canoe Sprint World Championships: Who did the Uzbekistan national team take to Poland?Canoe Sprint World Championships: Who did the Uzbekistan national team take to Poland?Today, 15:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance